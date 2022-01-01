Access Protomaps

Access Protomaps is a month-to-month subscription for developer support from the Protomaps team. Its includes:

Your development questions answered in real-time by experts in web mapping over Slack or Teams or equivalent "single user" or "guest" channel

24-hour communication responsiveness

Severable by either party for any reason by notification by 1st of the month

Monthly invoice $2,000

Knowing what is possible with open source software and then knowing the pathway to achieve success requires significant investment and experience. Access Protomaps gives your team the option to boost your investment in technologies that Protomaps has developed and managed over a decade in the open source web mapping ecosystem.

Benefits

Direct support of the following open source software:

Open source support activities:

Bug fixing

Open source roadmap

Open source debugging

Open source packaging support

Construction of demonstration software e.g. build pipelines, authorization

Consulting on vector tiling challenges:

Visualization options and tools

Review of your private datasets

Cloud storage and CDN deployment support

Optimization

Sign Up

Contact brandon@protomaps.com to sign up.