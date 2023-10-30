A free and open source
map of the world
Protomaps is an open source map of the world, deployable as a single static file on cloud storage. View docs
Open source format
PMTiles is an open specification for single-file tile pyramids built on compressed Hilbert ordering and queryable via HTTP Range Requests.
CDN Integration
Protomaps can optionally be delivered through an edge network like AWS Cloudfront and Cloudflare for ultra-low latency, using Lambda or Workers.
Frontend Friendly
First-class support for mapping libraries like Leaflet and MapLibre GL to enable vector cartography and visualization of your own geodata.
“Protomaps is the single most exciting development in digital mapping in the past 10 years.”
― Aaron Straup Cope
Quick Start
Protomaps hosts a free Download service for base map layers from OpenStreetMap.
Download a free custom basemap file
npm install pmtiles
import * as pmtiles from 'pmtiles' let protocol = new pmtiles.Protocol() maplibregl.addProtocol("pmtiles",protocol.tile) var style = { "version": 8, "sources": { "example_source": { "type": "vector", "url": "pmtiles://https://mysite/mydata.pmtiles", "attribution": '© OpenStreetMap' } }
A fraction of the cost
Can reduce your mapping bills from hundreds per month to pennies, all on cloud infrastructure you use already.
Take back control
Your map-based projects and sites don't depend on a third party service or API keys, and work offline, forever.
Hosted API
Protomaps also maintains a Tiles API - get a free API key. It's free for non-commercial use, or commercial use paired with a GitHub sponsorship.
A 100% independent software project
Protomaps is a self-funded, solo developer project with a mission to make interactive cartography accessible to hobbyists and organizations of all sizes. An essential part of that mission is publishing open source software under commercial-friendly licenses.
You can support my full-time work on Protomaps in a few ways:
Downloading the open source world basemap tileset with a support plan on GitHub Sponsors.
Paid development of open source features.