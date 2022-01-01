Open Database License

Most downloads are works produced from the OpenStreetMap database, which is made available under the Open Database License. You can view the requirements of this license here: https://www.openstreetmap.org/copyright

Attribution

For interactive maps derived from OpenStreetMap, © OpenStreetMap must appear in the corner of your map, with a link to the above License. Example code:

<a href="https://protomaps.com">Protomaps</a> © <a href="https://openstreetmap.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a> Copy

Questions

If you have questions about the license, email support@protomaps.com.