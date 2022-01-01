Skip to content

Open Database License

Most downloads are works produced from the OpenStreetMap database, which is made available under the Open Database License. You can view the requirements of this license here: https://www.openstreetmap.org/copyright

Attribution

For interactive maps derived from OpenStreetMap, © OpenStreetMap must appear in the corner of your map, with a link to the above License. Example code:

<a href="https://protomaps.com">Protomaps</a> © <a href="https://openstreetmap.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a>

Questions

If you have questions about the license, email support@protomaps.com.

